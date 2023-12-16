Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $584.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,666,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.61 and its 200-day moving average is $533.41. The company has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

