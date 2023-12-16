Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,978 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,237 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.9% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $181,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.41. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

