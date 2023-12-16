Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $142.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

