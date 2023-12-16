Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.49. 782,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766 shares of company stock valued at $371,084 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

About Advanced Energy Industries



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

