AFC Gamma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

AFC Gamma has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,163. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $249.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.03.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 816.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

