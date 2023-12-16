Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen Sells 2,751 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of A traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $184,437,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

