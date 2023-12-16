Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Mak Capital One Llc Sells 83,566 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,324,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $279,032,419.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,896,372.49.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. 439,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

