Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Mak Capital One Llc Sells 83,566 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,324,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,032,419.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,896,372.49.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. 439,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

