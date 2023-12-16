Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ API traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 1,000,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.01. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agora by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,038,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,048,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agora by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 1,232,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agora by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 357,241 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

