AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
ANTE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.25.
About AirNet Technology
