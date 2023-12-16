AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

ANTE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

