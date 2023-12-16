Albany International Corp. (AIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Down 0.6 %

AIN opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albany International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,857,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albany International

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.