Albany International Corp. (AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 8th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

