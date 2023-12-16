Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

AMLP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

