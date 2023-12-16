Alerus Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 227,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $446.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Alerus Financial

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alerus Financial by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.