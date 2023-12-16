Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in November

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 227,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,828. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $23.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $446.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

