Alibaba Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 485,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 126% compared to the typical volume of 215,009 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

