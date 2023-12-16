Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,298 shares of company stock worth $96,650. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $7.93. 1,549,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,459. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

