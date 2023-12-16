Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$7,725,000.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$36.90 and a twelve month high of C$52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.63. The company has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.