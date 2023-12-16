Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.43), with a volume of 6785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.55.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

