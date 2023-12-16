Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIRD. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.35.

Allbirds Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BIRD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 1,380,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,773. The firm has a market cap of $169.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.76 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

