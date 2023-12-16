ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 994,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get ALLETE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALE

ALLETE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.