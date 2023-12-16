Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 136.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,885,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

