Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,908,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $19.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.89. 1,453,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,170. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $316.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.56.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

