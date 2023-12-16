Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Major Shareholder Sells $49,165.05 in Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $49,165.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,374.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $1,230.06.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

ACAX opened at $10.80 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

