Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Major Shareholder Sells $49,165.05 in Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $49,165.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,374.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $1,230.06.
ACAX opened at $10.80 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
