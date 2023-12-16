Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 21%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.54. 1,172,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,978,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,604 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

