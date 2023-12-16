Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Altimmune by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altimmune by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 14,735,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,376. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $412.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.02.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.