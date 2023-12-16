Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $790.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $893,167.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 68,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,409,237.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $102,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,167.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,599 shares of company stock worth $366,786. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

