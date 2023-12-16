AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AMC Networks stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,836,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $655.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AMC Networks by 48.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

