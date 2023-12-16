Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,149.88. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $926.79 and its 200 day moving average is $881.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

