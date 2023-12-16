Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.54. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $661.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

