Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.11 and last traded at $76.20. Approximately 1,986,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,446,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Ameren Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

