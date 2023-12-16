American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.84

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.66, with a volume of 95875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 81,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $4,435,342.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,136 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,062. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.