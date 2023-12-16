American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol Acquires 20,000 Shares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.
Jonathan Bruce Korol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Jonathan Bruce Korol bought 45,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
Shares of HOT.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 127,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on HOT.UN
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.