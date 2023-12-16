American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Increased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 0.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,244. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.