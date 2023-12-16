American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMNB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. 77,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,260. The firm has a market cap of $520.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMNB

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.