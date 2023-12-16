American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.15. 3,722,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

