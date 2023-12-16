American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.15. 3,722,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

