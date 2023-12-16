American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

American Vanguard has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AVD opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,354.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Vanguard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

