American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

