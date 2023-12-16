Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $379.68

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $379.68 and last traded at $374.71, with a volume of 119152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

