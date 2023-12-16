AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.74

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.74 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 46222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $871.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.