Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Up 22.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.23 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.33 and its 200 day moving average is 0.69.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

About Ameriwest Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,600 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of approximately 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,000 acres; the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,900 acres located in Yavapai County; and the Little Smoky Valley property comprising 288 mineral claims located in Little Smoky Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.