Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Up 22.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.23 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.33 and its 200 day moving average is 0.69.
About Ameriwest Lithium
