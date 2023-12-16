Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Down 3.6%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.61 and last traded at $59.48. Approximately 198,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 394,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,022,625. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

