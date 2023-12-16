Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

