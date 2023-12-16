Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMLX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

AMLX opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.78 million, a P/E ratio of -711.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

