Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $113.44

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,766 shares of company stock worth $371,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 464,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 314,941 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $109.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

