Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $53.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

