Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

