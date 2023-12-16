Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 6804376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £19.67 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.77.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

