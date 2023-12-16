ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 577,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,503. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 0.88.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $519,317.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,107,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,294,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,082 shares of company stock worth $5,119,903. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

