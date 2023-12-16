Apella Capital LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,363,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.